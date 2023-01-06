Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$61.00

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2023

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.15 to C$61.24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.62.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 2.8 %

TSE BBD.B opened at C$56.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.63. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$18.30 and a 12 month high of C$56.41.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.