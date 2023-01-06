Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$61.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.15 to C$61.24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.62.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$56.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.63. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$18.30 and a 12 month high of C$56.41.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

