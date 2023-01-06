JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 320 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 320 ($3.86) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.23) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.30) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 330 ($3.98) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.43) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 568.75 ($6.85).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 375.60 ($4.53) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 729.20 ($8.79). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 368.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 362.39. The company has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In related news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk purchased 10,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £39,646.88 ($47,767.33). Insiders have purchased 10,321 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,570 over the last ninety days.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

