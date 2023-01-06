Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,855 ($22.35) to GBX 1,800 ($21.69) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.10) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 1,010 ($12.17) on Wednesday. Frontier Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 926 ($11.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,832 ($22.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. The stock has a market cap of £398.17 million and a P/E ratio of 4,208.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,313.13.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider Charles Cotton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($16.95), for a total value of £140,700 ($169,518.07). In other Frontier Developments news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($16.87), for a total transaction of £490,000 ($590,361.45). Also, insider Charles Cotton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($16.95), for a total value of £140,700 ($169,518.07).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

