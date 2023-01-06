discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,030 ($12.41) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

LON DSCV opened at GBX 735 ($8.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 791.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 738.64. The company has a market capitalization of £708.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,083.33. discoverIE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 586 ($7.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,024 ($12.34).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

