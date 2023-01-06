Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $245.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $285.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $247.48 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $298.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.08.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

