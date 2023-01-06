Mizuho Downgrades Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to Underperform

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.
Cousins Properties Price Performance
CUZ opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
