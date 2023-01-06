Mizuho Lowers SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $38.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 3.1 %

SLG stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 455.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,944 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,953,000 after acquiring an additional 731,500 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after acquiring an additional 674,516 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,681,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

