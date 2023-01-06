Corning (NYSE:GLW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

GLW has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

NYSE GLW opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. Corning has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 488.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

