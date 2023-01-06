Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.4% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 182,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

