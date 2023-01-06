Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS opened at $206.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $216.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

