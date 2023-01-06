Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Stock Down 4.4 %

BFS stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $924.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

About Saul Centers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Saul Centers by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.