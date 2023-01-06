Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Saul Centers Stock Down 4.4 %
BFS stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $924.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43.
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
