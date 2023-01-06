ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT Lowered to GBX 660

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 720 ($8.67) to GBX 660 ($7.95) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.08) to GBX 730 ($8.80) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.05) to GBX 825 ($9.94) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. AlphaValue cut ASOS to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,800 ($21.69) to GBX 1,200 ($14.46) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 900 ($10.84) to GBX 800 ($9.64) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $995.22.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Up 0.7 %

ASOS stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. ASOS has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $34.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.