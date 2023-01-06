Morgan Stanley Lowers boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target to GBX 35

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.78) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

