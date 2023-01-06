Scotiabank Boosts Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to C$53.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Boralex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Boralex Stock Performance

Boralex stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. Boralex has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $39.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

