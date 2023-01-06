Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRLXF. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Boralex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boralex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Boralex Price Performance

BRLXF opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

