Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Raised to C$49.00 at Desjardins

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Boralex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of Boralex stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. Boralex has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $39.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

