Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 114.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Price Performance

Shares of AMPS opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.83 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

About Altus Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.