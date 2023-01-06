JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Price Target to CHF 15

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 17 to CHF 15 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IDRSF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Idorsia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Idorsia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Idorsia Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS IDRSF opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. Idorsia has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

