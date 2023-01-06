ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target Cut to $20.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 474.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of ADCT opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $20.67.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 120.99%. On average, analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $5,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

