Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JTKWY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,400 ($28.92) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com to €17.60 ($18.72) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,490 ($17.95) to GBX 1,450 ($17.47) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,763.12.

OTC JTKWY opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

