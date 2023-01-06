American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMWL. Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.03.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $892.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.43. American Well has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Well will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $46,344.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 766,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,848.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $37,206.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,416,632 shares in the company, valued at $9,642,361.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $46,344.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 766,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,848.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,977. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter valued at $831,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Blooom Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Well by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,997 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,841,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

