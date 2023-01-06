Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Barclays

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $114.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Shares of ABT opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $193.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $136.21.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

