Wells Fargo & Company Trims Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price to $20.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Ally Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ally Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.