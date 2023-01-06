Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.84.

AMBP stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter worth $13,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 399.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,654 shares during the period. Platinum Equity LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $7,077,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $8,375,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,672,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,603,000 after buying an additional 1,166,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

