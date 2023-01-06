Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Woodward in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.86.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Woodward had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $640.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.12 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 568.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 57,455 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 86.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45,176 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

