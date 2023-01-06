Brokerages Set Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Price Target at $170.67

Shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.67.

TGVSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tryg A/S in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tryg A/S from 194.00 to 185.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Tryg A/S Stock Performance

Shares of TGVSF opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. Tryg A/S has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Tryg A/S Company Profile

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

