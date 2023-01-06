Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 7,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,166,061.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,297,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,931. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 657.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 453,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after purchasing an additional 394,029 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,310,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after acquiring an additional 248,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,597,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,369,000 after acquiring an additional 230,792 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 152.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 326,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 197,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 42.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 461,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 138,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.06.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $286.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 28.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.