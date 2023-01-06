iShares MSCI China ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,843 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 463% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,925 put options.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MCHI stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $66.06.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China ETF

About iShares MSCI China ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

