First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 115,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MYFW shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Western Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Western Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at First Western Financial

In related news, Director David R. Duncan sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $60,064.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,670.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $46,638.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,006,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Duncan sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $60,064.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,670.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,545 shares of company stock worth $184,915. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Western Financial

First Western Financial Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in First Western Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 4,034.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in First Western Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. First Western Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Featured Stories

