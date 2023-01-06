Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Up 6.0% in December

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 12,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 524,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MLCO opened at $13.42 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 182.94% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.