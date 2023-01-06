Short Interest in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Declines By 6.1%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $55,566.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,557 shares in the company, valued at $82,007.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,004. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,283,000 after acquiring an additional 31,012 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $984,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 998,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,161,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

