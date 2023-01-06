Short Interest in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Expands By 6.3%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,870,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 14,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.90. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MQ. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

