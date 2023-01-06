Brokerages Set Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Target Price at $26.20

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHAT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.7 %

PHAT stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $320.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.29.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

