Analysts Set MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Target Price at $23.33

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

MEGEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

