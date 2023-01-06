First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives $32.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 3.7 %

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $219.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.25). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

Insider Activity

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Justin P. Christian acquired 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,724. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justin P. Christian purchased 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,724. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,475 shares of company stock worth $508,644 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 377,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 135,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 24,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 41.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 127,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 37,427 shares during the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

