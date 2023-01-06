Brokerages Set Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Target Price at $62.50

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.63. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. Equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,871,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,650,477. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,456,417.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 20,800 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,185,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,871,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,650,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 817,330 shares of company stock valued at $48,409,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.