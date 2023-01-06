Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) & Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) Head to Head Survey

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.39 million 335.20 -$9.09 million ($0.13) -35.85 Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 19.95 -$39.15 million N/A N/A

Avalon GloboCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.9% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -955.48% -460.58% -97.43% Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -150.63% -96.49% -73.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Avalon GloboCare and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.36%. Given Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cerberus Cyber Sentinel is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

Summary

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel beats Avalon GloboCare on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells. It is also developing RNA-based FASH-CARTM cell therapy platform. In addition, the company develops avalon clinical-grade tissue-specific exosome (ACTEX); offers therapeutic and diagnostic targets utilizing QTY-code protein design technology with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including using the QTY code protein design technology for development of a hemofiltration device to treat Cytokine Storm; and provides co-development of next generation, transposon-based, multi-target CAR-T, CAR-NK, and other immune effector cell therapeutic modalities with Arbele Limited. Further, it has strategic partnership with the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna and Austria to develop an S-layer vaccine that could be administered by an intranasal or oral route against SARS-CoV-2 and coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease; and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab, as well as promotes standardization related to exosome industry. The company is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

