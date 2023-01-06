Head to Head Review: InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) versus Assure (NASDAQ:IONM)

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Assure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.90 million ($8.14) -0.29 Assure $29.19 million 0.17 -$2.76 million ($0.68) -0.40

Assure has higher revenue and earnings than InVivo Therapeutics. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InVivo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for InVivo Therapeutics and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Assure 0 0 2 0 3.00

Assure has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,559.90%. Given Assure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Assure is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Assure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics N/A -78.11% -63.33% Assure -40.19% -34.29% -20.12%

Summary

Assure beats InVivo Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. The company has operations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, the United States. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

