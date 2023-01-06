Comparing AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) and Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) and Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

AgileThought has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AgileThought alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AgileThought and Atlas Technical Consultants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 5 0 3.00 Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

AgileThought currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Atlas Technical Consultants has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.33%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than AgileThought.

This table compares AgileThought and Atlas Technical Consultants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -17.62% -10.68% -4.18% Atlas Technical Consultants -1.81% -12.00% 3.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgileThought and Atlas Technical Consultants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million 1.23 -$20.07 million ($0.70) -5.80 Atlas Technical Consultants $538.80 million 0.40 -$16.49 million ($0.33) -16.76

Atlas Technical Consultants has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought. Atlas Technical Consultants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AgileThought, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlas Technical Consultants beats AgileThought on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgileThought

(Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

(Get Rating)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, such as construction materials testing; non-destructive testing and evaluations, materials testing and inspection, laboratory, and geophysics; construction quality assurance; owner verification and inspection; forensic and structural investigations; and materials laboratory services. The company also provides environmental services, including environmental permitting, compliance assistance, and auditing and compliance management system implementation; air quality; water, hazardous material permitting, and registration; underground storage tank management; leak detection and repair program management; water resource management; industrial hygiene and building science; and disaster response and recovery. In addition, it offers engineering and design services comprising civil site, transportation, and geotechnical engineering; hydrogeology; water/wastewater; solid waste/landfill; land acquisition; subsurface utility engineering; surveying and mapping; and geographic information system asset inventory and assessments. Further, the company offers program management/construction management/quality management services consisting of programmatic planning and phasing; contract document preparation; bid evaluation and award analysis; alternative/value engineering; project estimating and scheduling; project cost/schedule control; contract administration; project management; community relations/affairs; asset management; construction management; quality management and assurance; and construction engineering and inspection. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.