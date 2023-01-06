Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) & BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sweetgreen and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 0 0 0 N/A BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus target price of 19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.53%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than BT Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $339.87 million 2.77 -$153.18 million -2.38 -3.57 BT Brands $8.45 million 1.38 $610,000.00 ($0.04) -45.25

This table compares Sweetgreen and BT Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BT Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sweetgreen. BT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sweetgreen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of BT Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -45.27% -30.98% -26.19% BT Brands -1.16% -1.47% -1.02%

Volatility & Risk

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BT Brands has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sweetgreen beats BT Brands on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

