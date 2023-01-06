ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Head to Head Contrast

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) and ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. ArrowMark Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. TPG pays out 1,300.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ArrowMark Financial pays out 294.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ArrowMark Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ArrowMark Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and ArrowMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG N/A 19.09% 6.83% ArrowMark Financial 19.28% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 9 3 0 2.25 ArrowMark Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TPG and ArrowMark Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

TPG presently has a consensus price target of $34.63, indicating a potential upside of 15.22%. Given TPG’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TPG is more favorable than ArrowMark Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of ArrowMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 79.4% of TPG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of ArrowMark Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TPG and ArrowMark Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $4.98 billion 1.87 $230.90 million $0.08 375.67 ArrowMark Financial $17.36 million 7.28 $12.63 million $0.53 33.60

TPG has higher revenue and earnings than ArrowMark Financial. ArrowMark Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TPG beats ArrowMark Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About ArrowMark Financial

(Get Rating)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in debt and subordinated debt, structured notes and securities, regulatory capital securities which are rated below investment grade. ArrowMark Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

