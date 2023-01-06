Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) versus a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Critical Survey

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hour Loop and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hour Loop alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00 a.k.a. Brands 0 5 3 0 2.38

Hour Loop currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.48%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $4.61, indicating a potential upside of 252.10%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.53 $4.78 million N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.30 -$5.97 million ($0.02) -65.50

This table compares Hour Loop and a.k.a. Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hour Loop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than a.k.a. Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop 2.24% 27.19% 8.12% a.k.a. Brands -0.43% 0.45% 0.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hour Loop beats a.k.a. Brands on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

(Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hour Loop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hour Loop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.