FY2022 EPS Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Raised by Analyst

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Terreno Realty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Terreno Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.95 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 65.44%.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

TRNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Shares of TRNO opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 25.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after buying an additional 5,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 46.6% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 105,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 33,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 81,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

