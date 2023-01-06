FY2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Reduced by Analyst

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $25.66 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $25.91. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.18.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $232.59 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $752.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

