Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €64.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.00 ($68.09) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of SHL stock opened at €47.41 ($50.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is €48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.86. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €40.32 ($42.89) and a 12-month high of €67.44 ($71.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.