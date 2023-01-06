Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €194.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €194.00 ($206.38) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($223.40) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €210.00 ($223.40) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($202.13) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($195.74) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($196.81) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday.

Hannover Rück Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €190.00 ($202.13) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($100.80) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($123.80). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €179.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €158.45.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

