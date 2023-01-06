ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 155,366 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

