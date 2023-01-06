Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) PT Set at €324.00 by Berenberg Bank

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €324.00 ($344.68) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MUV2. Barclays set a €320.00 ($340.43) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €246.00 ($261.70) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($361.70) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($281.91) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €255.00 ($271.28) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, October 24th.

MUV2 opened at €319.30 ($339.68) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €295.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €257.12. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of €166.59 ($177.22) and a 1 year high of €198.95 ($211.65).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

