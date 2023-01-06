DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.22. DURECT has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $9.70.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). DURECT had a negative net margin of 136.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.05%. The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DURECT will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,348 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588,848 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Dalton Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 387,376 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,070,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 310,625 shares during the period.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

