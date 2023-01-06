OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. OpGen has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

